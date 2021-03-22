$1.30 EPS Expected for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.23. Seagate Technology reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $7.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America raised Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.52.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,733,600 shares of company stock worth $289,358,434. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $74.63 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $78.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.28 and a 200-day moving average of $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagate Technology (STX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.