Southport Management L.L.C. Cuts Stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Southport Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods accounts for 3.1% of Southport Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Southport Management L.L.C. owned 0.23% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGFV. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 113,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of BGFV opened at $17.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $375.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 2.57. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $17.12.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.34%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, CFO Barry Emerson sold 18,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 38,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $546,934.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,755.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,703 shares of company stock worth $2,357,349 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV).

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.