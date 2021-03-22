Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. Makes New $153.11 Million Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,609,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,114,000. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for 3.3% of Cedar Rock Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $103.30 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $104.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.32.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.