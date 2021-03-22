Principle Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 92.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,575 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 2.0% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security Asset Management lifted its position in Pfizer by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after buying an additional 15,071 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Pfizer by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,341,000 after buying an additional 924,796 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $35.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.62. The company has a market cap of $198.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.53.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

