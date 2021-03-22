Glazer Capital LLC Purchases 415,986 Shares of GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV)

Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,986 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.13% of GreenVision Acquisition worth $9,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GreenVision Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,670,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in GreenVision Acquisition by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 430,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 36,743 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in GreenVision Acquisition by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 91,028 shares during the period. 67.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRNV opened at $10.16 on Monday. GreenVision Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $110,317.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

GreenVision Acquisition Company Profile

Greenvision Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in the life sciences and healthcare industries in North America, Europe, and Asia.

