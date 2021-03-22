Glazer Capital LLC Invests $13.48 Million in Yellowstone Acquisition (OTCMKTS:YSACU)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition (OTCMKTS:YSACU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,265,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,476,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,934,000.

OTCMKTS:YSACU opened at $10.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83. Yellowstone Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $11.22.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

