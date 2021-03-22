Glazer Capital LLC Makes New $6.06 Million Investment in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 175,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,056,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watford in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Watford by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watford in the third quarter worth about $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Watford by 277.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watford by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Arch Capital Group Ltd. sold 460,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $15,971,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WTRE opened at $34.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $694.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Watford Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $36.79.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.70). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watford Holdings Ltd. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Watford has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

