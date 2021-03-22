Glazer Capital LLC Buys 351,629 Shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK)

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,629 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 7.40% of LIV Capital Acquisition worth $7,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 698,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 141,116 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LIV Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,798,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in LIV Capital Acquisition by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 618,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 418,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Get LIV Capital Acquisition alerts:

LIVK stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. is a subsidiary of Liv Gp Master, SAP.I.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK).

Receive News & Ratings for LIV Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIV Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.