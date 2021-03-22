1,035,652 Shares in Petra Acquisition, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PAICU) Bought by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Petra Acquisition, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PAICU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,035,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,185,000.

Separately, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petra Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000.

OTCMKTS PAICU opened at $10.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29. Petra Acquisition, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $12.74.

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

