Dragonchain Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded 53.5% higher against the dollar. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $79.39 million and $602,429.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000373 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00050757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00017554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $367.74 or 0.00640271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00068870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00023789 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Dragonchain

DRGN is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,286,257 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.