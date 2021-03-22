Super Zero Protocol Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $39.52 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 635,650,479 coins and its circulating supply is 311,350,841 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

