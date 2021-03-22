Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,337,577,000 after acquiring an additional 653,981 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,214,000 after purchasing an additional 564,004 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,872,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $286,262,000 after purchasing an additional 94,910 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,230,000 after purchasing an additional 670,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,682,000 after purchasing an additional 195,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $175.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.20.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

