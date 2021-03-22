T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.04.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,600 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,012,719,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.7% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $368,353,000 after buying an additional 1,899,418 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after purchasing an additional 818,849 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,723,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $425,795,000 after purchasing an additional 756,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $965,323,000 after purchasing an additional 712,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $124.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.24. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $135.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

