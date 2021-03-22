Parametrica Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,217 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,633,853,000 after buying an additional 1,976,690 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 128.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,192,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,069,000 after buying an additional 1,232,322 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 27.5% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,931,000 after buying an additional 904,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,779,000 after purchasing an additional 435,840 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,329,000 after purchasing an additional 420,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $5,229,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total value of $284,324.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at $46,577,968.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,438 shares of company stock worth $39,087,638 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $154.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

