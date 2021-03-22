Continental Resources’ (CLR) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CLR. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $26.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $32.39.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $837.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.66 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

