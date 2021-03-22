Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

BOSSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

BOSSY stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.69.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

