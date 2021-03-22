The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.87% from the company’s current price.

ETWO stock opened at $10.58 on Monday. E2open Parent has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $11.97.

In other E2open Parent news, major shareholder Atalan Gp, Llc acquired 287,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $3,168,367.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

