Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $302.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $275.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.55. The company has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $173.91 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 273.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.7% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 134.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

