DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Receives €38.41 Average Target Price from Analysts

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €38.41 ($45.19).

DWS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.50 ($39.41) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €36.46 ($42.89) on Friday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €35.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is €33.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion and a PE ratio of 13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

