Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $246,000 in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American International Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,887,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,043,035,000 after acquiring an additional 207,449 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in American International Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in American International Group by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 200,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 36,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $46.83 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

