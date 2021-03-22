Inscription Capital LLC Makes New $427,000 Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $1,895,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $129,457,000 after buying an additional 11,171 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $308.71 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.60 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $321.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.54. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 72.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. Barclays boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Argus lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.39.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

