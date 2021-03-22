Inscription Capital LLC Makes New $647,000 Investment in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,600 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $55.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.08. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -48.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

