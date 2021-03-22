Jupiter (JUP) Trading 77.4% Higher Over Last Week

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $14.28 million and approximately $9.68 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 77.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.79 or 0.00463617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00065048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.48 or 0.00138631 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00056339 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.22 or 0.00785303 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00075233 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

