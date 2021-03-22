XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) Receives $44.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.80.
Several research analysts have commented on XP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.
XP opened at $36.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.28. XP has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $52.94.
XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.
