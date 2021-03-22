XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) Receives $44.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

Several research analysts have commented on XP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

XP opened at $36.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.28. XP has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $52.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of XP by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,153,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718,091 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of XP by 248.9% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,851,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,502 shares in the last quarter. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter worth $67,732,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of XP by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 2,488,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XP by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,111,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,530 shares in the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

