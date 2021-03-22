Golem Price Up 19.8% Over Last 7 Days (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded up 17.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Golem token can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golem has a total market cap of $522.59 million and $66.30 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Golem Token Profile

GLM is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official website is golem.network . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Golem Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

