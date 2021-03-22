Craig Hallum Boosts PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target to $90.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.59% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of PAR opened at $78.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.85. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $90.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.60 and a beta of 1.91.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 12.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

