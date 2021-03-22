WealthShield Partners LLC Lowers Stake in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 during the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the fourth quarter worth $555,000.

DOG stock opened at $36.38 on Monday. ProShares Short Dow30 has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $71.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.59.

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

