Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1,300.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,368 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $351.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.05. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $382.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.