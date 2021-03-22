Isthmus Partners LLC Acquires 640 Shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Neenah worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Neenah by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Neenah by 332.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Neenah by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Neenah by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Neenah by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

NP stock opened at $55.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $926.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.32 and a beta of 1.50. Neenah, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average of $48.96.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 1.28%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Neenah’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

