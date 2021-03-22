Isthmus Partners LLC Acquires 2,147 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of MGP Ingredients worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,957,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,129,000 after purchasing an additional 75,079 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,378,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 534,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,135,000 after purchasing an additional 75,281 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 407,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 57,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,176,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGPI stock opened at $63.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.71 and a 200-day moving average of $49.03. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.95.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.39 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 6,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $369,982.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,327.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $945,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,986 shares of company stock worth $1,871,219. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lowered MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein, and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

