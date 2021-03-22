Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $377,000 in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3,750.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.20.

FDS stock opened at $311.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.72. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $195.22 and a one year high of $363.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total value of $258,953.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total transaction of $763,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,899.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,182 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

