Tompkins Financial Corp Takes $392,000 Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,476 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $754,341,000 after acquiring an additional 34,924 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,222,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,998,000 after acquiring an additional 545,990 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 11.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,121,000 after acquiring an additional 36,457 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,477,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in TopBuild by 382.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 303,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,934,000 after acquiring an additional 240,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at $735,786.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $204.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.04. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $59.09 and a 1 year high of $224.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.