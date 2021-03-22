Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,885 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $10,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL opened at $70.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $76.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.09 and its 200-day moving average is $62.36.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Welltower’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Scotiabank cut Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.98.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

