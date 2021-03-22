Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (DFIHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share on Thursday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th.
Shares of DFIHY opened at $22.18 on Monday. Dairy Farm International has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
About Dairy Farm International
