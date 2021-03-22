Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (DFIHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share on Thursday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of DFIHY opened at $22.18 on Monday. Dairy Farm International has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Dairy Farm International

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. It operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, Cold Storage, Jasons MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

