Inscription Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 210.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,303,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,005,000 after purchasing an additional 256,141 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 512.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,584,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,426 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ EMB opened at $109.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.66. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.64 and a 12 month high of $116.09.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

