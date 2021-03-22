Second Curve Capital LLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Second Curve Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 296.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the quarter. Triumph Bancorp comprises approximately 6.4% of Second Curve Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Second Curve Capital LLC owned 0.26% of Triumph Bancorp worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 273.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 19.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,614,000 after buying an additional 23,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,724,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $252,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $82.55 on Monday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $105.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.57 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

Triumph Bancorp Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Read More: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.