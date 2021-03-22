Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,333 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,294,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,043,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,316 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 747.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,241,000 after purchasing an additional 975,127 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,182,000 after purchasing an additional 923,694 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,161,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.31.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $129.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of -82.47 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.75 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.94.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $764,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,589.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $6,829,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,854 shares in the company, valued at $129,797,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,579 shares of company stock worth $16,467,542 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

