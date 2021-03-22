Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Acquires 555 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,724 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.9% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Adobe by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. raised its position in Adobe by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 43,134 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,572,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,384,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Adobe by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,199 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $441.50 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.78 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,515 shares of company stock valued at $52,971,092 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

