Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.79. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.