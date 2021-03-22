Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.70.

CFW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Calfrac Well Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Firstegy restated a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Calfrac Well Services to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of CFW opened at C$3.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.74. The company has a market cap of C$146.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.05. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of C$3.40 and a 12-month high of C$24.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.49.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

