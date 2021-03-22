ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Receives $62.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $68.41 on Friday. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $72.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.43.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. Equities research analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

