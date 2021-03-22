Uniswap (UNI) Trading Up 12% This Week

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 12% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $33.92 or 0.00059145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $17.70 billion and $484.42 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000065 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 266.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,879,382 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

