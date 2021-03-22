Ark Market Capitalization Tops $226.56 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last week, Ark has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $226.56 million and approximately $31.02 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00003093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007512 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005541 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000493 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 155,849,504 coins and its circulating supply is 127,728,607 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The official website for Ark is ark.io

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

