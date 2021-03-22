WAX Market Cap Tops $368.49 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000417 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $368.49 million and approximately $52.11 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAX has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000537 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00031759 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,710,474,362 coins and its circulating supply is 1,540,815,728 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The official website for WAX is wax.io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

