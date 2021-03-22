Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Agricultural Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of Agricultural Bank of China stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $142.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services in the Mainland China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

