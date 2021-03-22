Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.06.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LITE. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $83.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $489,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,730 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,957 shares of company stock worth $3,131,930 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 12.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 11.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 50.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,162,000 after purchasing an additional 85,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.