Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp raised its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,032 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock worth $135,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,016 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,425 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth $1,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

SPLK opened at $135.04 on Monday. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Pritchard Capital lowered their price target on Splunk from $234.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.11.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $92,051.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,505 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,478. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

