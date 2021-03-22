Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Hold

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Renaissance Capital began coverage on shares of Genel Energy in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

GEGYF stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. Genel Energy has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil Producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi oil and gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

