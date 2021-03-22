Waltonchain (WTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $15.90 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $107.38 million and $15.90 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for about $1.49 or 0.00002596 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,786.44 or 0.03114781 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00021094 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

