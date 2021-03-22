AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

AZN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $49.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $129.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $38.14 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,596,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,649,000 after buying an additional 2,946,561 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,850,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,360,000 after purchasing an additional 508,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116,892 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,318,000 after purchasing an additional 525,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,231,000 after purchasing an additional 377,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

